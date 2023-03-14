A motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center after their bike collided with another vehicle at South Transit Street and Lincoln Avenue about 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The motorcyclist sustained unknown injuries, according to Police Chief Steve Abbott. The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured, he added.
South Transit from Summit Street to Ruhlmann Road was blocked off for accident reconstruction crews.
