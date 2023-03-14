Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Scattered snow flurries and snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 21F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Scattered snow flurries and snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 21F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%.