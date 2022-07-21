MIDDLEPORT — A man died Thursday morning after his vehicle collided with a tree on the 9900 block of Ridge Road.
According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, the accident was reported just after 8 a.m. EMS crews from Mercy Ambulance and a Mercy Flight helicopter attempted to provide aid but the 68-year-old driver was unresponsive and later died from his injuries.
Personnel from the Middleport, Hartland and Ridgeway volunteer fire companies were also on the scene.
The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and his name is being withheld pending notification of his family, the sheriff's office said. The county Accident Investigation Unit is reviewing the collision.
