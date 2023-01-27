LEWISTON — Mount St. Mary’s Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Stroke Association’s Certificate of Distinction as a Primary Stroke Center. It is the only hospital in Niagara County that holds this advanced certification. The Joint Commission is one of the leading accrediting bodies, ensuring the highest standards of quality and patient safety are met for more than 22,000 healthcare organizations across the United States.
“A great deal of preparation was involved in obtaining this certification and I could not be more grateful for the dedication of Christina Hayek, stroke coordinator, and the entire team of physicians and associates who made this possible,” said C.J. Urlaub, president of Mount St. Mary’s and Catholic Health's senior vice president of strategic partnerships, integration and care delivery / Niagara County. “We take great pride in this achievement which allows us to better serve our community.”
Mount St. Mary’s underwent a rigorous, onsite review this past year to earn the distinction for nationally-recognized stroke care and is a top choice for EMS providers across the Niagara region.
The team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards including program management, delivering and facilitating clinical care. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews with providers.
“Certification recognizes healthcare organizations committed to fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” said Deborah Ryan, MS, RN, interim executive vice president, Accreditation and Certification Operations, The Joint Commission. “We commend this hospital for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for stroke patients.”
“We congratulate Mount St. Mary’s for this outstanding achievement,” said Nancy Brown, chief executive officer for the American Stroke Association. “This certification reflects its commitment to providing the highest quality of care for stroke patients.”
