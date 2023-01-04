Effective Jan. 1, providers from UBMC Emergency Medicine are staffing the emergency department, and a team from Buffalo-Niagara Hospitalists is managing inpatient care, at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston. The two groups are slated to facilitate both inpatient care and emergency care at the new Lockport Memorial Hospital, a campus of Mount St. Mary’s, when it opens later this year.
Buffalo-Niagara Hospitalists, led by Eric Koch, DO, has worked with Catholic Health’s Kenmore Mercy Hospital for more than 15 years.
“We are very grateful for being given the opportunity to bring our expertise to Niagara County,” Koch said. “Our team has been recognized as a leader in quality hospital-based care in Western New York, and we are excited to offer high quality care and an excellent patient experience to the patients at Mount St. Mary’s and Lockport campuses.”
Dr. Colin McMahon, who currently serves as chief hospitalist at Eastern Niagara Hospital, will continue providing care there, but also plans to join the Buffalo-Niagara Hospitalists team in providing care at Mount St. Mary’s and the new Lockport hospital.
UBMD Emergency Medicine, already in place at ENH since 2019, will expand its presence in Niagara County under the leadership of Dr. Jennifer Rogers, who will serve as the group’s medical director for Mount St. Mary’s Hospital. Rogers will continue to direct care at ENH until the facility closes and emergency care is directed to the new Lockport hospital.
“UBMD Emergency Medicine is honored to expand its service to the western region of the county,” Rogers said. “Our board-certified providers have made great strides in enhancing care across all of the facilities in Western New York where we serve. We look forward to continuing that stellar tradition at the Mount St. Mary’s campus.”
C.J. Urlaub, Mount St. Mary’s president and Catholic Health senior vice president of strategic partnerships, integration and care delivery Niagara County, said “this is an exciting change for our organization. We are very grateful for the emergency services that have been provided by Team Health, who will continue to staff our other Catholic Health emergency departments. At this time, however, it makes sense for Mount St. Mary’s to provide a more seamless approach to emergency care with these two groups in place across all of our facilities in Niagara County. This will not only enhance the continuum of care for patients, but be an added benefit for EMS providers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.