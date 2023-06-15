Catholic Health System will open a temporary Emergency Department at 5875 S. Transit Road, the current site of Eastern Niagara Hospital's urgent care center, at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, as Eastern Niagara Hospital is formally closed.
The temporary emergency department will be operated by Mount St. Mary's Hospital until the new Lockport Memorial Hospital opens in September, a Catholic Health spokesperson said in a Thursday news release. UBMD Emergency Medicine will provide physician services and the site will accept ambulances from area fire companies and EMS providers.
“Based on our experience, we expect about 90 percent of patients at the Lockport ER to be treated and released to home,” said Dr. Jennifer Rogers, who will serve as medical director of the site. “For the remaining patients, we will stabilize and transfer to other appropriate care settings as needed.”
The fully equipped site, which will be known as Mount St. Mary’s Lockport Emergency Room, will include on-site mobile CT scanning. Ambulance services will be available to transfer patients requiring higher levels of care.
In advance of its transition to an emergency care site, ENH Express Care stopped accepting walk-ins as of 7 p.m. Thursday. ENH Imaging at the hospital on East Avenue will close at 4 p.m. Friday. The ENH Emergency Department will close on Saturday.
Lockport Memorial Hospital, which Catholic Health has dubbed a "neighborhood" hospital, will offer outpatient, diagnostic and emergency services plus limited inpatient services (10 beds at the outset). Primary and specialty physicians practices and health clinics will have a heavy presence at the new hospital. In addition, Catholic Health acquired, and will continue to operate, ENH's ambulatory surgery center at 5875 S. Transit Road.
Mount St. Mary's Hospital, in Lewiston, is being transitioned to a neighborhood hospital this month, Catholic Health announced Monday. Surgery, maternity, dialysis and GI services are going to other hospitals in the Catholic Health network, including Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Sisters of Charity and Kenmore Mercy, as of July 1. Mount St. Mary's will retain its Wound Care Center, Clearview Substance Use Treatment Center, Primary Stroke Center and community health center network alongside inpatient services and outpatient diagnostic and rehabilitation services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.