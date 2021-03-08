Mullane looking for 2nd term

Anita Mullane (D-WFP) is looking for a second term on the Niagara County Legislature for the 13th District. She's facing a primary challenge from Alderman of the 5th Ward in the City of Lockport, Rick Abbott (WFP).
Mullane served as the 2nd Ward alderman in the City of Lockport from 2014, when she won a partial term in a special election, until 2019 when her campaign ousted Keith McNall in the Niagara County Legislature.
Mullane said she was interested in bi-partisan support if her bid for another term is successful. Like Derek Campbell (R), in the race for the 15th District, and Trevor Ganshaw (R), a candidate for the 10th District, Mullane was critical of the hiring practices for the county, as she had been for those in the City of Lockport during her term as a Common Council official.
“The gentleman who was an interim mayor was given a job by the county, the city clerk who was let go by the mayor, for cause, was hired by the county,” Mullane said. “Senator Ortt’s aid. … The list just goes on and on, and I have people say to me, ‘I don’t understand why that happens.’ Everyone should have a fair shot at those jobs. I don’t like patronage jobs. I never entered politics to hire friends and family. My friends and family have jobs.”
“I reached across the aisle on several things, if someone puts forth a good resolution that benefits the county, I have supported it,” she continued. “If you’re qualified, and you’re the best candidate for that position, it shouldn’t be who you’re politically connected to, or who you’re related to, to be able to get that job.”
Mullane also said that during her next term she’ll continue to do her job as she has during a pandemic. She remains committed to keep the county fiscally responsible, as well as promoting government transparency. She’s been a good legislator, she said.
“I was on many calls, weekly, biweekly, with the New York State Association of Counties and my fellow legislators. There was a lot to handle last year when all this happened and now with the vaccines and our POD, point of distribution, at the Kenan Center here in Lockport – our health department has done a fabulous job. Everyone has told me how great it’s been,” Mullane said. “I know there’s been disappointments due to the lack of vaccines and its tough to get the appointments, but that’s because we have to the federal government to send the vaccine and unfortunately that didn’t really happen until January-February.”
Mullane will be retiring from the Lockport City School District after 21 years. She said having a career in teaching, as well as one in politics was having two full-time jobs. After officially leaving in June, she expects to focus on representing her constituents.
“The reason I run for office is because I consider it a public service,” she said. “I grew up as a political science major. I was always taught to run for office is to help the community, to run for office was to benefit the people that you have to be their voice.”
Because Abbott has changed his affiliation, something Mullane criticized, the two will be going head-to-head during the June primaries.
“To be able to get on the ballot, I’ve always stayed true to my values and never pretended to be for one party and tried to go after another line,” she said.
Abbott was contacted for comment and said that he didn’t think it was important what party he associated himself with. He also cited a lifetime of work with unions, so, switching to Working Families “wasn’t a stretch.”
“It comes back to what’s doing best for your constituents and to hear what they’re saying,” Abbott said. “I think I have a six-year record of doing what my constituents want.”
Mullane is a lifelong city resident. She and her husband Dan have three adult children, and one grandson.
