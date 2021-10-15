Anita Mullane, 13th district Niagara County legislator, and Rick Abbott, her challenger in the November election, have some shared history. Both were registered Democrats elected to their first full terms of office as Lockport aldermen, Mullane in the 2nd Ward and Abbott in the 5th Ward, in 2015.
Mullane ran for legislature in 2019, taking on and defeating a veteran Republican incumbent, Keith McNall. The term of office that she won turned out to be full of division, and service, as the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the region in March 2020.
Mullane said she has been accessible to her constituents and willing to serve in any capacity, even when that means picking up and delivering food to hungry families or helping someone on unemployment speak to the proper person to get their application corrected.
"That's what a leader does," she said, referring to her work as public service.
Abbott also has service in his background, albeit through paid work for the Department of Health and, until he was laid off at the start of the pandemic, the non-profit human services agency People Inc. He said his first run for a public office, the alderman's post that he still holds through the end of this year, was encouraged by a former mayor during a round of golf.
As an elected official, he said, his pursuits are “not about what I want to do, it’s about what the people want.”
One example he cited is Cazenovia Recovery Systems Inc.'s proposed conversion of the old county infirmary property on Davison Road to a residential drug treatment facility and affordable housing. Abbott said some of his 5th Ward constituents were opposed, so he organized a pushback effort and now the project doesn't seem to be going anywhere.
Abbott said he's pursuing the legislature seat to help the whole city.
“I’ve presented it to people. I said, ‘this gives me opportunity to represent more people in the city of Lockport.’”
Abbott said he'd like to see the county invest in the Niagara County Golf Course, also on Davison Road.
“I believe that’s underfunded and it needs to be maintained and renovated to be a jewel of our community so people come here for a couple good reasons,” he said. “Not just tourism but for recreation. It gets a lot of play and they could do better.”
As the challenger, Abbott goes into the 13th district contest with an advantage that might outweigh incumbency: three ballot lines, Republican, Conservative and Working Families Party, compared to Mullane's single Democratic line.
Mullane has the Working Families Party leadership's endorsement, but Abbott, who had changed his voter registration to WFP from Republican, forced a June primary for the ballot line and recruited voters — his family and friends, he said — to also switch their voter registration so they could vote for him in that primary.
“I won the election 39 to 14,” he said. “They switched their party because they supported me.”
Abbott's new affiliation is his third one since he got elected to the city council six years ago. He had a falling out with local Democratic leaders including Mullane and eventually changed his affiliation to Republican. Since signing on with Working Families, he has continued to enjoy backing from its philosophical opposites, the GOP and the Conservative party.
Abbott defended his new affiliation, saying he’s a lifelong union member and served as a union steward for 20 years.
“I don’t see it as a reach,” he said. “If people want to criticize me for that, that’s fine, but last time I knew in America you could run in the party of your choice.”
While discussing his candidacy with the Union-Sun & Journal this week, Abbott acknowledged two of his children are on the Niagara County payroll: daughter Heather is a mail clerk and son Connor is a part-time dietician on a contract basis.
“My daughter got hired on a provisional basis and she got 100% ofnthe civil service test, so she was a good candidate,” Abbott said. “I know what they’re trying to say, that it’s patronage, but I’m not a member of the county. She got hired because she was the best candidate.”
Mullane says her focus is on her record as a freshman county legislator. She's proud of that record, which shows her support for a variety of measures including disbursing Niagara River Greenway funds for projects across the county and funneling grants to local businesses that were leveled by COVID-19. She also points to the assistance that she helped to secure for Lockport In Bloom.
“Kyle Lambalzer needed some money to be able to have that event. He needed $1,000 in matching funds and I spoke with our economic development (employees). I spoke with the gentleman in charge of our greenway funds and we were able to get him the $1,000 to do Lockport in Bloom last year," Mullane said. “I thought that would be a nice event for people to get outside during the (pandemic), because everyone was inside. Sometimes you need that for your mental health.”
Looking to the future, she said she hopes to see some local American Rescue Plan Act funds spent on hazard pay for individuals who risked their lives during the ongoing pandemic.
Most important to Mullane, as an elected representative, are the values that she holds.
“It’s not about the limelight for me. I run because I truly care and we need transparency,” she said. “Everybody talks about it, but when do we actually do it? Show me some examples of transparency. Show me that we’re doing it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.