Mullane wants apology from McNall for mailer referencing sister

Photo by Connor HoffmanFormer city Alderwoman Anita Mullane wants an apology from her opponent, Republican Keith McNall, for the contents of this flyer which accused Mullane of using her position to advance the career of her sister. Mullane characterized the contents of the mailer, which was not attributed to a source, as "lies." McNall told the US&J that he had no knowledge of the flyer's creation or distribution and said he did not know its source.