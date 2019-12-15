Murabito's NCCC contract includes $5K a month for car, housing

On top of his $225,000 annual salary, Niagara County Community College's recently appointed president will also receive $5,000 each month from the college to accommodate his housing and vehicular needs.
William J. Murabito has served as interim president at NCCC since September 2017, following the resignation of his embattled predecessor James Klyczek, who left the position in April of that year amid a series of controversies.
After more than two years of searching to find a replacement, the college decided to offer the job to Murabito on a permanent basis last month. His contract went into affect on Dec. 1 and will expire on Aug. 31, 2022.
"The college agrees to pay William J. Murabito, PhD at the annual salary rate of two hundred twenty five thousand dollars ($225,000) during the period of actual service rendered to the college pursuant to this agreement," the contract reads. "(Murabito) shall also receive a five thousand dollar ($5,000) monthly allowance for a housing and vehicle use."
When asked why the $5,000 monthly housing and vehicular allowance was necessary, Murabito said that it is considered a common item to include in agreements between colleges and the individuals they hire to serve as president.
"It's standard practice in presidential contracts," he said.
Catherine Brown, the college's director of human resources, also stated that it is "not unheard of" for colleges to grant their presidents an allowance for housing and vehicular needs. The exact amount varies based on the area where the school is located.
Murabito declined to discuss where exactly he was living, but said that he is renting an apartment in Niagara Falls.
He also said that he recently purchased a vehicle with approximately 100,000 miles on it, adding that colleges typically provide their presidents with a vehicle or cover the cost of one. In fact, he said he has never heard of a college not providing their president with a vehicle.
"Colleges either buy a car or an individual will buy their own car and they're reimbursed," Murabito explained. "Rather than having the college have to lease a car or buy one, I said I'll just use my own car."
Barbara DeSimone, director of public relations for NCCC, clarified that the allowance covers both housing and vehicular needs jointly, and that there are not two separate allowances for each. The allowance is a permanent part of the college's arrangement with Murabito and will be in affect for the duration of his employment as college president.
The Niagara Gazette questioned whether the $5,000 allowance was a necessary expense given the amount of Murabito's salary and the money spent on searching for a permanent president only to stick with the one they had.
"In order to hire a president, they would have had to do that," Murabito said of the housing and vehicle allowance.
In addition to his regular salary and the housing and vehicle allowance, the contract also entitles Murabito to 30 days each of paid time off and sick days, for a total of 60 days. When Murabito leaves the position, all unused time will be paid out.
The contract also says that Murabito will be "reimbursed for reasonable and usual expenses incurred by him in the performance of his duties." Any out-of-town travel, overnight trips and conferences must be approved by the college board in advance.
