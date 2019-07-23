ALBANY — It's been nearly 30 years since her teenage sister was stabbed to death in an upstate parking garage, but Jennifer Kirkpatrick says she is still battling for justice for her family and for other victims of violent crime.
Kirkpatrick, an Oneonta mother of four, has been using social media to stoke opposition to the proposed release of David Dart, the state prison inmate who murdered her sister in September 1989.
Gillian Gibbons was 18 years old when she was confronted by a knife-brandishing Dart as she returned to her car, parked in downtown Oneonta. The aspiring airline flight attendant was stabbed multiple times with a 17-inch survival knife.
It was Kirkpatrick who found the blood-drenched body.
Kirkpatrick told CNHI that while Dart has been denied parole at least three times, she is worried that his next appearance before the state board could result in his release. The panel, she contended, appears to be more open now to taking risks with violent offenders, even granting freedom to the killers of police officers in recent months.
She also said the inmates have more direct input to the board members who make the release decisions than the relatives of victims. Family members, she said, have an opportunity to make a statement, but not directly to the parole commissioners who preside at the hearings for the offenders.
"It's very frustrating that we can't go in front of the same parole board members David Dart gets to go before," Kirkpatrick said in an interview. "We're told they will get to see our statement. But that's like reading a text message. They don't get to see our pain and our tears. They don't get to hear it in our voices and see it on our faces. It's like words on paper to them."
She said she and other members of her family are very concerned after state officials forwarded a letter from Dart, one in which he expresses remorse for the crime. Kirkpatrick said she is convinced Dart only wrote the letter as a "ploy" to help him convince the parole board he is a transformed person worthy of being released into the community.
Dart is slated to face the parole board in November.
The Cuomo administration has won accolades from progressive groups for making "restorative justice" a priority and running a prison system that has discharged more inmates than it has taken in for the past several years.
Meanwhile, several Republican lawmakers have joined police unions in blasting recent decisions to grant release to cop killers and several other murderers.
Citing those cases, Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, said Kirkpatrick has good reason to be concerned about the potential release of Dart. Ortt said the parole board 's decisions have jeopardized public safety.
Ortt noted that Richard LaBarbera, an inmate serving a sentence of 25 years to life in prison for murder, was released on parole on July 8, despite the vigorous opposition of 87-year-old Lois Bohovesky, the mother of his victim, Paula Bohovesky. She was 16 years old when she was attacked in 1980 in Rockland County, approximately 30 miles north of New York City, while walking home from a local library.
Ortt and several other lawmakers have taken issue with the fact that state authorities required LaBarbera to move to Buffalo upon his release, due to opposition to the release in Rockland County.
"There is much more focus now on helping criminals and those who are on the wrong side of the law than there is on public safety," Ortt said.
He said he believes there should be much greater transparency over the parole system, and commissioners who preside at hearings should be required to listen directly to family members of victims if the latter are willing to appear before them.
State officials said victim impact statements and letters sent to the parole board get thoroughly reviewed by the panel members who interview the inmate. If an audio or video recording is produced as part of a victim impact statement, it is converted to a DVD and copies are provided to each commissioner participating in the hearing, officials said.
In Oneonta, Kirkpatrick said hundreds of Facebook users are now following "Justice for Gillian," a page she has created to organize opposition to Dart's parole request. She is also using the website change.org to recruit supporters for legislation backed by Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, that would extend the period of time between parole hearings for violent offenders.
Under current law, regardless of the seriousness of their crimes, inmates get to meet with the parole board every two years. Kirkpatrick said the frequency of the hearings takes an emotional toll on the families of crime victims.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com .
