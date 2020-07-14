NIAGARA FALLS — The mother of a 3-month-old homicide victim was arrested Monday night after she reportedly threatened another woman with a gun.
Falls police said the confrontation was part of an ongoing feud over the child's death.
Dominique S. Hilson, 25, 1014 15th St., was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon after police stopped a vehicle she was in around 7:40 p.m. in the parking lot of a Pine Avenue store near 25th Street.
The victim, a 25-year-old Falls woman, told police that "over the past several months she has been having ongoing issued with Hilson (related) to her child's death." The child was critically injured in the victim's North Avenue home.
Police said the victim told them that "over the past several days" Hilson had been "aggressively following her around and harassing her." As the victim was driving on 19th Street on Monday, she said Hilson pulled-up next to her, in a silver Chevy Malibu with out of state license plates, and began screaming and yelling at her.
A short time later, the victim said the same car pulled into a store parking lot at Pine Avenue and 16th Street and drove toward her at a "high rate of speed." The victim said Hilson was "waving a black handgun in the air" at that time.
After driving away from the scene, police stopped Hilson's car and searched it. They did not recover a handgun from inside the vehicle, but took Hilson into custody.
In December, Samantha Klein, 31, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, for her guilty plea to a charge of first-degree manslaughter, in connection with the death of Hilson's daughter, Alaya Foster, on Feb. 21, 2019. Klein, despite having a criminal history that included selling drugs and robbery, and who was facing pending charges for selling fentanyl to an undercover police officer and for an attempted Christmas Eve 2018 armed robbery, was babysitting Foster and several other children at the time.
Prosecutors charged Klein caused blunt force injuries to Foster and spent hours using her cell phone to search on Google for the symptoms of seizures and a child not being conscious. Klein also contacted Hilson but failed to tell her about her infant's injuries.
When Klein called 911 on Feb. 23, Foster was hospitalized that morning with brain bleeding, a fractured skull and spinal cord damage. She died shortly after being admitted to the hospital.
