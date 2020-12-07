The Museum of disABILITY History, which has been closed to the public through the COVID-19 pandemic, will not re-open its doors at 3286 Main St., Buffalo, according to People Inc.
Like so many museums across the country, lack of adequate dedicated funding has made operations unsustainable. Devoted to advancing the understanding, acceptance and independence of people with disabilities for the past 22 years, numerous resources are currently digitized. Alternative outlets and partners to preserve the historical artifacts and collection items are being sought.
The People Inc. Training Center for Human Service Excellence will continue to operate in the building’s space. Educational components have long been integrated into new employee orientation for thousands of People Inc. staff and will be continued.
“While closure decisions like this are difficult, we will continue the Museum of disABILITY History’s spirit through community education and staff development at People Inc.,” David Mack-Hardiman, museum director and associate vice president for People Inc., said. “A solid resource has been built to tell the story of the lives, triumphs and struggles of people with disabilities. We are truly thankful for the valuable participation of partners and supporters in this worthwhile effort to showcase inclusion and appreciate differences.”
The Museum of disABILITY History online store has select books that are buy one/get one free from its “Abandoned History Series,” as well as books from the “Ivan the Invacar” children’s book series. Plus, various merchandise has been discounted throughout the store. An additional 20-percent off items can be applied by using a “save20” discount code during the online checkout. Discounted books and various merchandise remain for sale through the end of December at store.museumofdisability.org.
For questions about the closing, information about collection and artifact items or to arrange a curbside pick-up of merchandise, contact Mack-Hardiman at dmack@people-inc.org or 629-3606.
The Museum of disABILITY History, a project of People Inc., was established in 1998 by James M. Boles, EdD, in an effort to improve access to disability history for students. People Inc. is Western New York’s leading regional non-profit health and human services agency.
