After a lengthy wait, the Western New York Shelby and Mustang Club is happy to be hosting the Mustang Club of America for a three-day event which will include 250 Mustangs putting on a parade from Millersport Highway to Market Street, Lockport.
Dubbed the Nickel City Mustang Round Up, registered participants will stay at the Marriott Hotel, and after the parade they’ll be guests of Lockport Locks & Erie Canal Cruises for a banquet.
With vehicles coming from as far away as California, as well as 30 other states and three Canadian provinces, excitement is high.
“Wouldn’t you like to participate in a 250-car parade?” Mike Ratka, WNY Shelby and Mustang Club member, asked.
Ratka said collecting cars is not his hobby.
“We don’t collect cars, we’re just talked into buying one,” he said. “We’re living the legend of Mustangs!”
Dave Albert, an organizer of the show, has three Mustangs, one of which is a ’92 model with 144,000 miles on it.
“It’s exciting to be able to host it,” Albert said of the show. “Now we have a parade and a police escort. Thanks goes to Paul (Beakman) for helping.”
Beakman, who is Lockport’s 1st Ward alderman and president of the Common Council, extended his thanks to Lockport Police Department and the Niagara and Erie sheriff’s departments for agreeing to escort the parade into Lockport.
This is not the first national car show in the area. In 2016 the Mustang Club of America held its event at Beaver Island, and after that experience, the offer was always there to return if the locals were into it.
“In 2016 the guys from the Mustang Club of America said if you ever want to do this again, we’ll drive out again,” Albert said. “We were going to do it in 2020, but it got canceled.”
The parade will depart the Marriott on Millersport Highway at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and head north on Transit Road. Arrival on Market Street is anticipated to be about 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.