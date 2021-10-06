My Brother's Keeper advisory council feeling positive

Things are falling into place in regards to the school district's My Brother’s Keeper Grant.
Holly Dickinson, school district grant director and co-chair of the My Brother’s Keeper Grant Advisory Council, provided an update to the school board Wednesday night in regards to the grant and the council’s first meeting.
Dickinson said that all those chosen to be on the council accepted their positions.
“We did review data from LCSD, Lockport City School District,” Dickinson said. “Specifically around outcomes for boys and young men of color. We touched on all the categories that Dr. Alston asked us to do, such as ELA and math proficiency, access to upper level courses, college application, college acceptance and college attendance rate.”
Other pieces of data that the council looked over included participations in sports, as well as disciplinary referrals such as suspension or expulsion rates.
“It’s one thing to see the data, but to understand how to interpret it and use it to make decisions is another one,” she said.
Objectives were also discussed at the council’s meeting, Dickinson said.
“We’ll be discussing more about objectives, the budget and the Program Coordinator position written into the grant – to do a lot of the boots-on-the-ground implementation of the grant,” she said. “I think we’re in a good place.”
Dickinson also said that the council is reading a book, that was recommended by the state for My Brother’s Keeper communities, called “Beyond the Bake Sale.”
“It’s a book about family and community engagement with schools, how to best work together as a school district and as community members,” she said. “That’s something we just started to do.”
Quarterly updates to the school board from the advisory council are forthcoming to advise on how the grant will be implemented.
