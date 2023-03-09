Aaron Mossell Junior High School is launching its My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) Club by inviting interested students to eat lunch together and learn more about it. At one such gathering on Thursday, 10 students had lunch in Room 108 while hearing from MBK Ambassadors Lisa Swanson-Gellerson and Clintford Anglade, a teacher and a school counselor respectively.
This is only the second week of lunch gatherings at Mossell Junior High, and corresponding clubs are also being formed at Lockport High School, LHS West and Anna Merritt Elementary School.
As the year goes on, Mossell club members may visit their younger counterparts and role model for them, and on the other end, departing eighth graders will visit their soon-to-be high school for a guided tour with older MBK club members, Swanson-Gellerson said. There is also talk of field trips to different colleges.
Aaron Bevill is the new director of Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) for Lockport City School District, taking over from Holly Dickinson, who wrote the application for the four-year, $500,000 grant that’s underwriting the MBK program. Twice a week, he meets with MBK ambassadors to see what else can be done to help the clubs and their members as they progress through their education.
Bevill, a Lockport native, recently returned home from Texas, where he was a school psychologist for 10 years. He said the point of equity is: “We want to make sure that students served in our building are getting everything. Are students in one building getting more access than another? Transportation, that’s a concern, and even getting report cards. They’re online, but some parents may need to have them mailed home.”
While the overall MBK program targets young men of color, the MBK clubs are open to all students, and Swanson-Gellerson said it’s hoped that a feeling of belonging and community will come through.
Speaking of students generally, she said, “These kids can’t catch a break. Covid really screwed everything up. Many of our students have parents who’ve passed away from cancer, or are battling it now. Many of them have homes where parents have split up or are splitting up. (The club) is a place where they can realize their full potential, because they do have potential.”
Over lunch in Room 108, students were shown two videos about the MBK program and its strategy of mentoring to help bring about success. A paper plate and markers were passed around as each students wrote down one word that the video inspired.
“Mentor,” Swanson-Gellerson read off. “Empower. Strong. Young men. Life. Powerful. Legacy. Paths. Black men. Destiny.”
