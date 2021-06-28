A public presentation on Lockport City School District's application for a My Brother’s Keeper Family and Community Engagement Program grant has been scheduled for 6:15 p.m. July 7 at the Lockport High School auditorium. The presenter is Holly Dickinson, director of grants and district/community programs, who said she will answer questions regarding the program.
'My Brother's Keeper' presentation slated
