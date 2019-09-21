The Niagara Area Foundation, a geographic division of the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations for the 2019 grant cycle. Applications are due by 4 p.m. Oct. 18, and can be submitted online at www.TheNiagaraAreaFoundation.org.
NAF grants are provided to support programs in Niagara County that will make a positive impact in these areas: Health; human services; arts; civic needs; community development; education; or environment.
Preference will be given to applications that have the greatest impact on positive youth development and demonstrate collaboration with other organizations.
Approximately $51,000 is available for the 2019 grant cycle; the maximum grant award is $10,000.
Recent grantees of the foundation’s competitive process include the Dale Association, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center Foundation, Playworks Education Energized, and Youth Mentoring Services of Niagara County.
