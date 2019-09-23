A 62-year-old Lockport man was the victim of a fatal crash on Sunday.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the identity of the accident victim as Steven P. Ocestolo. Authorities say he was killed in a crash at 1:25 p.m. Sunday.
Niagara County Sheriff's deputies who were called to the accident scene found Ocestolo inside a 2016 Ford Explorer with extensive damage in a ditch in front of a residence on South Transit Road in Pendleton.
An investigation determined that the SUV was traveling north on South Transit Road when it crossed the southbound lanes and exited the roadway. The vehicle then struck a ditch and culvert in the driveway of the residence.
The Niagara County Crime Scene Investigation Unit and Accident Investigation Unit responded to the scene. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
