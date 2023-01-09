Niagara County will add more names to its Book of Honor, listing local recipients of the Purple Heart, this summer.
Veterans or family members of veterans who received the medal, and are not yet listed in the Book of Honor, are encouraged to contact the county clerk's office or the Veterans Service Agency by May 1.
A ceremony honoring newly listed residents is scheduled for Aug. 6.
Presently, more than 300 Niagara County residents are listed in the Book of Honor, according to County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski.
“For families of a Purple Heart veteran who may have passed, the Book of Honor ensures future generations will know of your loved one’s contribution to our country and preserving our freedom,” he said.
Book of Honor listing applications are available at www.niagaracounty.com/Departments/County-Clerk. For more information, call the county clerk’s office at 716-439-7062 or the Veterans Service Agency at 716-438-4090.
