National Agriculture Month recognized

The Niagara County Legislature has recognized March as National Agriculture Month.
During its Tuesday meeting, Royalton-Hartland area legislator Mike Hill presented a written proclamation to John King and Jeannette Miller, president and vice president of the Niagara County Farm Bureau.
In brief remarks to the legislature, King noted:
— Agriculture in Niagara County contributes approximately $118 million as a whole to the local economy and $30 million in annual wages.
— Approximately 42% of the land in Niagara County is actively farmed.
— 95% of the farms in the county are family-owned and cover approximately 140,000 acres.
