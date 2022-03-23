National Agriculture Month recognized

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.