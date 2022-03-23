National Agriculture Month recognized

March is National Agriculture Month and in celebration, Niagara County Legislator Mike Hill, left, presented a proclamation to Niagara County Farm Bureau officers John King and Jeannette Miller. (Contributed image) 

The Niagara County Legislature has recognized March as National Agriculture Month.

During its Tuesday meeting, Royalton-Hartland area legislator Mike Hill presented a written proclamation to John King and Jeannette Miller, president and vice president of the Niagara County Farm Bureau.

In brief remarks to the legislature, King noted:

 

— Agriculture in Niagara County contributes approximately $118 million as a whole to the local economy and $30 million in annual wages.

— Approximately 42% of the land in Niagara County is actively farmed.

— 95% of the farms in the county are family-owned and cover approximately 140,000 acres.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you