SANBORN — Members of the Niagara County Community College Student Government, Student Life, and the Pride Alliance celebrated National Coming Out Day on Tuesday. The organizations had displays set up in the Learning Commons where queer individuals and allies could learn more about LGBT identities, and feel accepted.
“This is so students can feel comfortable coming out to their fellow students, family members and staff,” said Student Life Coordinator Heather Trumble. “This collaboration is also a great way to get the Pride Alliance more well known on campus, and to make our students feel more welcome on campus as well.”
National Coming Out Day is usually observed on Oct. 11. The point of the day is to provide a friendly atmosphere for people within the LGBT community to feel comfortable with who they are in a way that’s free of judgment.
NCCC Pride Alliance President Caitlin Pengelly said that simply seeing displays like this can be enough to help queer students feel welcome.
“If I were to see something like this at a school, I would feel really welcome as an LGBT student,” said Pengelly. “I would feel like the school is very supportive of me, and I think that this is a good opportunity for students to see this.”
Pengelly described themself as bisexual and nonbinary.
The booths set up by the organizations included informational signs that explained different sexualities and gender identities, for those who might not be familiar with the terminology. Pride flag and pronoun pins were also given away. They even ran out of bisexual-flag pins at least half an hour into the event.
There was also an Ally Pledge poster, which allies from outside the LGBT community were able to sign. This was a pledge be an ally by opposing bullying, and to not use slurs directed at queer individuals.
Something different that was done at this year’s event was American LGBT trivia.
“We thought this would be a nice component for students to come over and learn about the history behind the LGBT community in the United States,” said Trumble.
Trumble said reception of the event went well, and that many fascinating discussions were had with the people who stopped by.
“A lot of our students are excited to see their genders or sexualities represented on campus,” Trumble said. “It sparked a different set of conversations between different students. That’s important, because it can be hard sometimes to have those discussions in other settings.”
One person who came by to show support was NCCC Director of Student Housing Christian Salvati, who said his partner is in the LGBT community.
“I want to support people showing their pride, and to be an ally when I can,” Salvati said. I hope that with efforts like this, we can make NCCC be a place where anyone can feel comfortable in their own skin.”
