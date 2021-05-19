National EMS Week taken to heart

From left, Wrights Corners Volunteer firefighter Richard Jufer, Chief and EMT Jonathan McKnight, Tina Tomasine and her husband, CODE survivor Jim Tomasine, firefighter EMT Mark Hare and firefighter Christopher Brueckner, gathered for a photo last week when the Tomasines stopped by to thank the first responders who saved Jim's life in March when he experienced cardiac arrest. (Stephen M. Wallace / contributor)