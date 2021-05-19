National EMS Week taken to heart

The week of May 17-21 is National EMS Week. Jim Tomasine has experienced first-hand how, all year long, first responders and Emergency Medical Service have a key role in saving lives. They saved his life not too long ago.
On March 10th, Jim and his wife Tina stopped at the Tops market in Wrights Corners. Tina was going to pick up a few things and Jim was going to walk around the parking lot. Tina just turned toward the store when she heard a thump against the car. Jim had fallen against it and was disoriented. Thinking low blood sugar was the cause — Jim is diabetic — Tina figured she'd better get some food for him.
Tina had just started out of the parking lot when Jim went into convulsions. She dialed 911 and drove toward the Wrights Corners Volunteer Fire Company's main hall a few seconds away. Niagara County Dispatch put out the 911 call over the monitor and, luckily, firefighter EMT Mark Hare was already there, inside the hall, stocking the company ambulance.
Mark headed out to the parking lot and found Jim in full cardiac arrest. The 911 call was updated to the severe nature and soon Fire Chief Jonathan McKnight was pulling into the hall along with firefighters Christopher Brueckner and Richard Jufer. CPR was started on Jim, the ambulance was pulled around and Jim got hooked up to a monitor defibrillator.
Meanwhile, New York State troopers Anthony Andricaccio and Anthony Carbone arrived on the scene. When a shock from the defibrillator didn't do the trick for Jim, Andricaccio assisted with additional CPR while firefighters got a stretcher ready for transport. Another shock brought the desired effect: a sinus rhythm with a pulse.
At the time, Advance Life Support units were too far away to wait on their response. A highly trained Basic Life Support crew from Wrights Corners transported Jim to Eastern Niagara Hospital.
Two months later, Jim is on the road to recovery after having bypass surgery. He and Tina stopped by the Wrights Corners main hall one day last week to thank the crew that saved Jim's life. "They all saved my life!," Jim told this correspondent.
Jim's story reminded me of what my Paramedic instructor told all of us right before we graduated 38 years ago: “Without quality Basic Life Support, there will be no need for Advance Life Support.”
Jim Tomasine is living proof of the importance of quality care provided by first responders all year long, and recognized during National EMS Week.
