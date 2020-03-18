Customers of National Grid are encouraged to contact the company if they're experiencing financial hardship in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
National Grid on Wednesday announced it is allocating $500,000 to assist customers "affected by the health impacts, financial hardships and disruption" caused by the pandemic. A portion of the fund is allocated for direct support of customers with financial need. The rest will be shared with community-based organizations and funds including United Way chapters in New York, Rhode Island and central Massachusetts.
"We are committed to helping our customers through the difficult times and unchartered challenges associated with this pandemic," Badar Khan, National Grid’s interim president, said in a statement. “We recognize this is an unprecedented and rapidly changing situation. We want to do our part to look out for our customers and protect the communities where we live and serve.”
The statement also confirmed that National Grid has temporarily suspended service disconnections for nonpayment of utility bills, and relayed that employees are required to take "precautionary measures" before entering any customer's home.
Customers experiencing difficulty paying their National Grid bill are encouraged to contact the company as soon as possible for assistance.
Additional information on National Grid’s pandemic preparedness and a customer Q&A can be found at ngrid.com/covid-19.
