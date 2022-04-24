Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon, and possibly a thunderstorm. High 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.