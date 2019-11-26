Energy providers are urging residents to prepare for potential power outages as winds of up to 60 miles per hour are expected to blow across Western New York on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service has issued high wind speed and hazardous weather warnings for Niagara, Orleans and northern Erie counties from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday. Forecasts anticipate sustained wind-speeds of 20 to 30 miles per hour, and gusts up to 60 mph. Those winds will blow down trees and power lines, damage unsecured holiday decorations and cause travel difficulties for larger vehicles.
The National Weather Service advises residents to secure any loose outdoor items, avoid windows and areas beneath trees, and use caution while driving.
National Grid recommends residents have flashlights and spare batteries on hand, and charge all their electronic devices before the storm.
The provider is also reminding residents to avoid any downed lines and check on family members, neighbors and others who might need assistance during an outage.
Those who depend on electrically powered life support may register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272.
For real-time power outage information, online outage reporting, and in-depth storm safety information, visit National Grid’s Outage Central website. Customers who create an online profile also can sign up for email alerts.
