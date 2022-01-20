The New York State Public Service Commission on Thursday approved a three-year rate agreement for National Grid’s upstate New York customers that calls for modest monthly electric and gas rate hikes and a multi-billion dollar investment in transmission system hardening and clean energy development.
Under the terms of the agreement, which takes effect on Feb. 1, average residential electricity customers who use 600 kilowatt-hours a month would see monthly bill increases of $1.88 in the first year, $1.88 in year two and $2.23 in year three. Average residential gas customers who use 82 therms a month would see monthly bill increases of $1.51 in the first year, $2.37 in year two and $2.56 in year three, National Grid said in a Thursday release.
The rate agreement replaces National Grid's previous gas and electricity rate plans, which expired March 30, 2021. The new rates are in effect through June 2024.
National Grid said it will invest $3.3 billion in capital improvements to increase the safety, resiliency and reliability of its energy networks, which serve more than 1.6 million customers. Additional investments will be made to harden against severe weather events and shorten the duration of customer outages after major storms, and its tree trimming strategy will be "further optimized" using analytics and new technologies, the company said.
National Grid also committed to invest an additional $800 million in energy efficiency programs, and fund programs to promote heat pump and geothermal energy, energy storage and electric vehicles, and "unlock" renewable energy. In addition, it plans to demonstrate a multi-use, renewable hydrogen-based energy storage / delivery system.
The rate agreement has National Grid increasing its funding for energy affordability programs to more than $81 million a year. In addition, COVID-19 assistance to businesses and economic development grants in support of job creation and retention will continue, the company said.
Initially, in mid 2020, National Grid proposed rate schedules that would have raised the average residential electricity customer's monthly bill by $3.43 per month, and the average gas customer's bill by $4.53 per month. Its filing was the first effort by a New York utility to incorporate a plan for addressing the state Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, whose goal is to have the state run on carbon-free electricity by 2040 while also slashing greenhouse gas emissions.
The prospect of double-digit rate hikes for customers drew fierce objections, however. Following regulatory review of its first proposal, the company said it entered nine months of "negotiations with a broad range of stakeholders" to produce the joint settlement agreement that was submitted to the Public Service Commission this past September.
"Our three-year investment plan ... is an important step forward in advancing New York's clean energy future," Bryan Grimaldi, vice president of New York corporate affairs, said. "We worked hard to strike a balance between prioritizing customer energy affordability and ensuring resiliency — especially in light of the record number of damaging storms we've seen in upstate New York — while deferring other programs and initiatives that would add to our customers' bills."
