National Grid is seeking to put off a previously approved gas and electricity delivery price increases in upstate New York.
The company announced Tuesday that it is seeking the state Public Service Commission's permission to postpone the increases, slated to take effect on April 1, in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We have made the commitment to help our customers through these challenging times and this is another step on that journey,” said Badar Khan, interim president of National Grid’s U.S. division. “We will continue to closely monitor our customers’ needs during the pandemic and find new ways to assist where we can.”
National Grid requested a three-month delay in implementing the increases that were approved as part of a multi-party agreement to reset electricity and gas delivery prices. The agreement calls for an approximately 4% increase in electricity bills and a 5% increase in natural gas bills to support investments in infrastructure safety and integrity, and enhancements to energy efficiency. It also calls for an "update" to the low-income customer credit that will reduce the available discount to qualifying customers.
National Grid also has asked that the PSC defer until the summer any rate increases in the pending gas rate cases for downstate New York.
