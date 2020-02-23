National spotlight to shine on Lockport war hero

Dominick Grossi, a local veteran icon who was killed in Iwo Jima, will be featured on a television program this weekend, according to his niece, Donna Branch.
Branch said she has been in contact with Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum who has been writing the book “Unknown Valor: A Story of Family, Courage, and Sacrifice from Pearl Harbor to Iwo Jima.” The book, which will be available on Feb. 25, is focused on telling the story of MacCallum’s uncle, Harry Gray, who died at Iwo Jima.
Dominick Grossi also died at Iwo Jima, and Branch said she has been working with MacCallum’s team and her uncle is set to be featured in the documentary special Fox News will be airing at 10 p.m. today, as well as the book.
Grossi was the second of seven children and grew up in the West End of Lockport.
He graduated from Lockport High School and went to study at the University at Buffalo before he enlisted with the U.S. Marines in April 1942, according to Branch.
Branch said Grossi was quite the football star before he enlisted and was even being recruited by the New York Giants and the Washington Red Skins.
In 1943, he went into the Naval program at the University of Rochester. He went to Quantico, Virginia in January 1944 for officer’s training.
He became a second lieutenant on April 5, 1944.
Grossi was wounded on Iwo Jima on Feb. 24, 1945 and sent to the hospital ship. He was told he could come home, but Grossi decided he could not leave his men and returned to the battle scene.
He was then shot in the head and killed in action on March 8, 1945. He was buried on Iwo Jima and his body was returned to the U.S. in 1948.
Both Grossi and Gray were killed in action in Iwo Jima.
Grossi received several awards including the Navy Cross, the Purple Heart, the American Campaign Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with a Bronze Star attachment, the Honorable Service Lapel Button, a Presidential Unit Citation and a World War II Victory Medal.
Grossi Park is also named in honor of Dominick Grossi.
Branch said it was a nice experience working with MacCallum’s production team, and said she is very proud her uncle is getting some well deserved recognition.
Her family has also been invited to attend the Iwo Jima Association of America dinner next week, which will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of the battle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.