The Navy Marine Club, 37 Park Ave., is now headquarters for Lockport’s Hometown Heroes banner program, Navy Ship Auxiliary 110 announced.
The banner program is a living tribute to Lockport residents and their family members who are serving in the U.S. armed forces, veterans, and first responders in the police force and fire company.
Banners are displayed from May through Veterans Day each year. Each banner is 24 inches wide, 48 inches long, double sided and features a color photo of the honoree, their name, branch of service, and era of military service (World War I era, World War II era, Korean Conflict era, Vietnam era, Cold War, Persian Gulf or Global War on Terror) plus the name of the sponsor who purchased the banner.
A banner costs $175. At the end of the season, the sponsor may claim the banner or pay a one-time $40 storage fee so that the banner can be hung again the following season. Placement of banners is on a first-come, first-served basis; sponsors cannot request specific locations.
For an order form, call Teresa at 716-438-8075 or Amy at 716-807-9456, or email usss.stockings@yahoo.com. Note, honorees must sign their permission to have their photo used in the program.
