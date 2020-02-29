NCCC alum to compete in WNY chef competition

Niagara County Community College alumnus Alexander Dispence will compete in this year’s WNY Taste of Education Iron Chef Champions Competition on March 10 at Salvatore’s Italian Gardens. He’s among three previous winners of the Iron Chef Competition who will compete to be named the best-of-the-best!
Growing up, Dispence said that food has always been a big part of his life. “I loved watching Food Network and especially Iron Chef America,” he said. “It was so amazing to see what every day food items can be transformed into!”
From there, Dispence began working in the food industry in 2009. “I knew that this was my passion,” he said, “and that I was willing to work hard to be successful in it.
“I toured NCCC and NFCI and was so impressed with all that they had to offer their students! I was excited to be a part of it.”
Dispence graduated from the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute with his degree in Culinary Arts in 2013. “There were so many instructors from NFCI who became mentors to me that I can’t name them all; I am so thankful for all the positive influence they had on me. While I’m cooking, I think about how I want to make them proud so I try to prepare the best dish possible every time.”
Upon graduation, he has worked in some of America’s most prestigious clubs and resorts such as the Greenbrier in White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia as well as the Vintage Club in Indian Wells, California and Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester. He even worked as a live-in private chef in the Hamptons and Manhattan. Currently, Dispense is the executive chef at Byrncliff Golf Resort & Banquets.
To watch Dispense compete in this year’s competition or for more information on the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-education-tickets-91254323137.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.