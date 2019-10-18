NCCC announces finalists for presidential search

The Niagara County Community College Board of Trustees announced Friday that its presidential search committee has identified four finalists for the college presidency and will hold open public forums for each candidate next week.
One of the finalists is William Murabito, the current interim president of NCCC who has overseen operations at the college since full-time college President James Klyczek announced his retirement amid an FBI probe into the handling of college contracts in 2017.
Murabito previously served as interim president for Morrisville State College in Morrisville, New York. Murabito earned a doctor of philosophy in higher dducation at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in Champaign, Illinois; a master of science in student personnel and guidance from the State University of New York at Albany and a bachelor of science from State University College at Buffalo.
The remaining three presidential finalists include:
• Julia S. Ingersoll, J.D, D.M. She is the executive vice president at Harcum College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. She previously served as vice president of academic affairs and legal affairs at Harcum College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. Dr. Ingersoll earned a doctorate of management in college policy and administration at the University of Maryland University College in Adelphi, Maryland: a juris doctorate from Villanova University in Radnor Township, Pennsylvania and a bachelor of science in mass communications from Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts.
• Denise King, Ph.D. She is vice president for academic affairs at Cleveland State Community College in Cleveland, Tennessee. She previously served as dean of arts and humanities at St. Charles Community College in St. Charles, Missouri. Dr. King earned a doctor of philosophy in drama and humanities at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California and and a bachelor of arts in music and theater studies from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.
• Johnny M. Moore, Ph.D. He is president of Pierpont Community and Technical College in Fairmont, West Virginia. He previously served as interim vice president for student services at Northeast Texas Community College in Mount Pleasant, Texas. Dr. Moore earned a doctor of philosophy in mathematics education at the Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Florida; a master of science in mathematics from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Arkansas; and a bachelor of science in mathematics from Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Arkansas.
NCCC officials said the candidates will be visiting the college’s Sanborn campus next week. Residents are invited to attend a series of forums involving each of the candidates. Moore will be available on Tuesday, Murabito on Wednesday, King on Thursday and Ingersoll on Friday. The forums on each of those days will be held from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. in the main cafeteria, second Floor, G Building. The college is located at 3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn.
During the visit, feedback forms will be distributed to all who attend and given to the NCCC Board of Trustees for review. Board members will then interview the finalists and confidentially appoint a finalist subject to the approval of the State University Board of Trustees after receiving the recommendation of the SUNY Chancellor.
For more information on the public forums and to read the full bios of each candidate, visit NCCC Presidential Search webpage: http://www.niagaracc.suny.edu/presidential-search/.
