NCCC budget OK'd by county

The Niagara County Legislature approved Niagara County Community College's $44 million budget at a Tuesday meeting.
Tuesday was the first time legislators met in person, in legislature chambers, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh, R-Lewiston, celebrated the return to chambers.
"I think we all feel like it's a wonderful thing to see each other here in person this evening for the first time in many months," she said.
Wydysh further observed the reason for the return was that the county's COVID-19 numbers are good.
In connection with NCCC's budget, the legislature approved the county's annual grant to the college, $8.9 million.
Barbara DeSimone, NCCC director of public relations, said SUNY approval of the college's budget is the last step in the process.
In July, the college Board of Trustees approved the budget, the revenue side of which includes a 4% increase in tuition and fees. College President William Murabito previously said that amounts to students paying about $200 more for two semesters.
The $44 million budget shows a reduction in projected spending, compared with previous years. Actual expenditures totaled $45.5 million in 2018-2019 and $46.3 million in 2019-2020.
The amount of fund balance in the 2020-2021 budget was increased to $3.2 million. College administration is predicting a 20% cut in state aid and a 15% decline in enrollment. Administrative staff salaries were frozen for the year, Murabito said previously.
