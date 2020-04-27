Niagara County Community College has been chosen by New York State to host a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility, Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton announced Monday.
Stapleton noted the testing, which is being done through the state, will be by appointment only.
"You can’t have 1,000, 2,000 cars coming through without having some organization. It will be pre-registered people," Stapleton said.
Testing through the county health department has increased as well. Stapleton said another 400 county residents were tested since this past Friday. Kaleida Health and Erie County each gave 600 testing kits to Niagara County, Stapleton said.
"The testing has never been as busy and as rampant as it is right now," he said.
Although Niagara County isn't operating the drive-through testing facility at NCCC, Stapleton promised his department would provide whatever help the state might need in terms of logistics or manpower.
In a Monday phone interview, Stapleton said the increased supply of testing kits is "a major improvement" but noted testing is still "nowhere close to what I'd like." Stapleton said health officials need as much data as possible.
With the state operating the NCCC facility, Stapleton said he doesn't know what requirements must be met for someone to be tested. He anticipated the facility will be open by the end of the week.
"I know it will be this week for sure, no doubt about it. I just can't say when," he said.
The New York State health department website says drive-through testing sites are prioritizing sampling for symptomatic people in the highest risk populations: health care workers, nursing home employees and first responders.
To schedule an appointment for testing at NCCC, residents are encouraged to call 1-888-364-3065.
In addition on Monday, representatives of Niagara Falls Urgent Care said their location on Military Road has been testing for more than a week and is now offering testing of people who have recently had symptoms of COVID-19 or who have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus. Company officials said nasal swab testing is available to determine whether people are currently infected with the virus as well as blood antibody testing to determine whether someone was previously infected with the virus.
Testing is available seven days a week at the Urgent Care facility. No appointment is necessary, representatives said. Results typically come back within three days. For more information, call 716-297-2052.
As of Monday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Niagara County rose by 16 to 410. Officials reported 207 individuals are currently in isolation (187 at home and 20 in hospitals); and, to date, there have been 21 deaths and 2,076 people tested.
