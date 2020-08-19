The Federal Aviation Administration has selected Niagara County Community College for its drone operator training program for the Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate Training Program or the UAS-CTI.
“Offering coveted FAA-accredited drone operator training represents a significant step forward in our campus workforce training initiatives. Through this new partnership, the program will be taken to new heights as participants graduate with industry-recognized credentialing embodying the gold-standard in unmanned aviation of tomorrow.” Karen Kwandrans, Ed.D. AVP, Workforce Development.
The FAA’s UAS-CTI program recognizes institutions that prepare students for careers in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), commonly referred to as drones. To qualify for the initiative, schools must offer a bachelor’s or associate degree in UAS or a degree with a minor, concentration, or certificate in UAS. Schools must provide curriculum covering various aspects of UAS training, including hands-on flight practice, maintenance, uses, applications, privacy concerns, safety, and federal policies concerning UAS.
“Partnering with FAA in Unmanned Aircraft Systems represents the latest in an ongoing effort to position the College at the forefront in aerospace education. We are pleased to be a sole center of excellence in providing this credential for nearly the entire northeastern United States,” said William Murabito, Ph.D., president, Niagara County Community College.
