SANBORN — Instructors at Niagara County Community College will have their day in court next week in their attempt to halt five potential layoffs.
Faculty Association President David Nemi said on Tuesday that the NCCC teachers' union is asking Supreme Court Justice Frank Caruso for an injunction to stop the layoffs. A hearing will be held on Aug. 20 in Niagara Falls.
If the court rules against the union, Nemi said the layoffs would probably take effect immediately.
Jobs affected include an information technology employee and four teacher technical assistants, one each in the biology and chemistry departments, one with 16 years of experience in the education department and another in the theater, “meaning we won't be having any shows,” Nemi said.
“The chemistry and biology technical assistants are the ones who basically go in and set up the labs for the faculty,” Nemi said. “The education department tech assistant sets up labs and CPR dummies for classes. Meanwhile, we have full time coaches in place and we just hired a golf coach and technical coordinators? I don't get it.”
NCCC, anticipating a 15% decrease in enrollment and a 20% cut in state aid in the 2020-2021 fiscal year, originally announced it would lay off 13 instructors and 18 non-teaching staff.
Nemi said that announcement set a chain of events in motion with many instructors nearing retirement opting to do so early, specifically in an attempt to maintain jobs for younger, recently-hired instructors.
“They laid off a librarian, so two of the librarians who were eligible to retire both decided to retire to save that girl's job," Nemi said, "and we had another situation in the education department where a gentleman who came to NCCC late in his life had 10 years experience and didn't really want to retire but he was afraid of losing his medical benefits if he didn't.”
Nemi said the Faculty Association hopes Caruso's ruling considers the effect that the layoffs would have on individuals losing their medical benefits in the midst of a pandemic.
“That might be our ace in the hole, that a judge would say ‘no’ to that, in essence,” he said.
Many early retirements at NCCC reduced the potential number of layoffs from 18 to five, according to Nemi.
One of the frustrations of the Faculty Association concerns the college-owned, student-run Savor Restaurant at Niagara Falls Culinary Institute.
The restaurant's annual losses are in the “tens of thousands of dollars,” Nemi said. “The restaurant is not very profitable. Last year they started running the culinary institute through the general fund of the budget. They're bleeding the general fund dry. They're going to run that restaurant starting in October. Well, who's going to be in downtown Niagara Falls in the middle of October in the middle of a pandemic?”
NCCC and Canisius College are among local colleges that have laid off employees ahead of the fall semester. Facing a projected $20 million deficit, Canisius College laid off 25 instructors and nearly three times that many non-teaching staff.
