NCCC Food Pantry stocked for spring    

SANBORN — Food insecurity has been targeted as an issue that affects nearly half of all college students, and can be a barrier to academic success and even affect graduation outcomes. A food pantry was established at Niagara County Community College in the fall of 2016 to address the growing needs of the student population, and the initiative continues to expand.
In the spring of 2019, Student Life and the NCCC Food Pantry partnered with Eat Smart NY from the Cornell Cooperative Extensionm, which assisted by donating shelving, recipe cards and nutritional posters, as well as with the organization of space to maximize healthy options for students.
On Jan. 16, the NCCC All College Meeting was held to which employees brought 164 donations of food and hygiene items to restock the pantry before the Jan. 21 start of the spring semester. The pantry is reliant on individual donations and currently has no corporate sponsor or support from outside organizations to supply items for students in need, so these donation drives are crucial to keep the shelves stocked.
Right now the pantry provides roughly 500 items per semester to students, with cereal and breakfast items being most popular.
As far as goals for the future, “We would like to eventually get cold storage for basic needs like milk and butter and increase the stock of personal items such as shampoo, soap and feminine hygiene supplies,” says Molly Cole, Technical Assistant in Student Life.
For more information on the NCCC Food Pantry, contact Cole at (716) 614-6263 or mcole@niagaracc.suny.edu .
Sara M. Harvey is the assistant director of public relations and event management at NCCC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.