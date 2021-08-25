NCCC kicking off inaugural ESports season

SANBORN — As the ESports industry is poised to pass the $1 billion mark by early 2022, Niagara County Community College is attempting to meet demand on both the creative side and a competitive level for students. A portion of the college cafeteria has been reconstructed and redesigned as the new Advanced Computing Lab, which will host computer programming courses and serve as a home base for NCCC’s ESports teams.
To celebrate, NCCC is hosting an official launch party from 5 to 7 p.m. today in Room G-121C. Students, employees, alumni and members of the public are invited to check out the new space. Guests can watch and play live demonstrations of PC, console and board games and enjoy hors d’oeuvres.
The college's Athletics and Student Life departments are actively recruiting registered students to join new ESports teams that compete in Division III. Competitive games include Fortnite, APEX Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, Valorant, Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Rocket League and Hearthstone, but any game that a student has interest in will be considered when teams are formed.
The Advanced Computing Lab is equipped with more than 20 dual monitor stations, state-of-the-art gaming equipment including user-friendly keyboards, mice, lighting and headphones, and three 80-inch television monitors for console gaming. A gaming room atmosphere was created with climate control, room darkening capabilities and Thunderwolves EGaming branded décor. The room will be staffed with an employee to aid students in the lab whether they are playing games or creating them.
The lab will be home to ESports teams as well as the Gaming and Anime Club outside regularly scheduled classes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.