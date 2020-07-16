Members of the Niagara County Community College Board of Trustees approved a $44 million budget earlier this week, which includes a 4% increase in tuition and fees.
NCCC President William Murabito said the increase, which amounts to students paying about $200 more for two semesters is the same annual increase college officials have been approving.
"We've been raising the tuition at four percent each year for the last four, five years. It is about what all the other colleges are doing," Murabito said.
The $44 million budget is a decrease in spending from previous years, as the actual 2018-2019 expenditures totaled $45.5 million and the 2019-2020 actual expenditures totaled $46.3 million. The budget will be balanced with more fund balance this year — $3.2 million will be used.
With the recently passed budget, college officials are predicting a decrease in state aid of 20 percent and a decline in enrollment of 15 percent.
"(SUNY) said that be prepared for a cut that could range from 10 to 50 percent," Murabito said.
Murabito said he decided to go with 20 percent as that was what he found most campuses to be budgeting reduction wise.
"We talked to other campuses and we felt that 20 (percent) was a pretty good compromise. Most campuses put in like 20 percent," Murabito said.
When asked what will happen if the state reduces aid more than 20 percent, Murabito said "then we have to back in and find other cuts."
In terms of personnel, the administrative staff at the college has been reduced from 41 to 37, with three layoffs and one reclassification, and the Faculty Staff Association has 16 retirements (14 a result of an incentive program) and five retrenchments.
Administrative staff salaries have been frozen for the year, Murabito added.
