NCCC names Murabito new college president

SANBORN — Niagara County Community College Interim President William J. Murabito has been named the college's new president, after more than two years holding the position on an interim basis.
Murabito, who served as an interim president and administrator at several other State University of New York colleges, was appointed interim president of NCCC in September 2017, several months after the resignation of former college president James Klyczek.
Klyczek resigned the previous April after the publication of a leaked recording in which he ridiculed the victim of a sex assault that occurred on the NCCC campus in July 2016. The recording also captured other administrators questioning the truthfulness of the victim's claims.
In a statement, NCCC Board of Trustees Chairman William L. Ross commended Murabito's leadership over the past 26 months.
“Since the beginning of his interim role as president in fall 2017, Dr. Murabito brought stability to the NCCC campus by negotiating a contract for faculty, redesigning the role of the College Association, and the laying the foundation for the STEM Center funding,” Ross said. “Dr. Murabito has proven to be a collaborative, strategic leader and we are confident that he will continue to provide strong leadership to NCCC going forward.”
Murabito previously served as interim president at SUNY Cobleskill in 2002, Sullivan County Community College in 2011 and SUNY Morrisville in 2013, and as CEO/officer-in-charge at Rockland Community College in 2003. From 1983 until 2002, Murabito held several positions at SUNY System Administration, including associate vice chancellor of Academic Affairs and executive director for University Technology Colleges.
Last month, NCCC announced Murabito was one of four finalists identified for the college president post.
