NCCC officials discuss fall reopening 

SANBORN — Like many colleges across the nation, Niagara County Community College is planning to welcome students back to campus in the fall.
Life on the college campus will look and feel different for returning students under the college’s plan to resume classes in 2020.
NCCC President William J. Murabito gave college trustees an overview of the college’s proposed reopening plans during a board meeting on Tuesday. He said the proposal has has been submitted for review by SUNY officials.
“They are reviewing it this week and they either are going to certify a plan of each campus, or they are going to get back to that particular campus with questions,” he said.
Staff will be brought back to campus in reduced percentages starting next month, Murabito said. Meanwhile, staff members are at work determining the specifications for the best use of masks while on campus.
“Right now, it looks like the best mask would be three layers of cotton. It has to be washable for 20 to 30 times. You can do it by hand,” Murabito said.
Regarding coronavirus testing, three options are available to universities, according to Murabito. The first option, which most colleges are using, is to test a person who shows symptoms. The second option is random batch testing and the third option is testing everybody once every two weeks. Murabito ruled out the third option due to the cost.
In his report to the board, Murabito confirmed that NCCC intends to host fall sports this year.
“I felt that it’s important because there are so many students who are engaged in sports, and they come here for sports and some of our fall sports are really non-contact,” he said. “I have a hard time telling our students they can’t play volleyball but students at UB can play football. It doesn’t make much sense to me.”
He noted that team sports will be played unless SUNY tells NCCC otherwise, adding that, if needed, seasons can be cut short.
Also, in its reopening plan, NCCC would allow students residing on campus to live in single rooms only.
“Some campuses, the best they can do is reduce triples to double. We have no doubles. I think this is an important thing because you spend most of your time in your room,” Murabito said.
