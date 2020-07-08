NCCC outlines plans for fall return

Niagara County Community College has announced the fall semester will begin on Aug. 31.
The college will offer in-person, online, and hybrid classes, as well as face-to-face labs that require hands-on instruction such as culinary, CADD, health sciences, and other related courses. The announcement was made in conjunction with SUNY approving the Fall 2020 Reopening Plan for NCCC.
The NCCC Reopening Plan was developed by a campuswide committee comprised of faculty, staff, students and administrators with guidance from community members trained in dealing with health crisis emergencies.
“The reopening of the NCCC Sanborn campus and the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute campus will be a measured and gradual approach to ensure the health and safety of students, faculty and staff,” said President William J. Murabito. “While we realize the situation may change in the future. We hope that this announcement will provide direction and guidance to all.”
Student housing at NCCC will reopen for the fall 2020 semester with reduced occupancy, eliminating shared rooms and making all rooms single-occupancy. Any resident with suspected COVID infection will be quarantined in a COVID suite pending testing and confirmed results, as needed.
NCCC’s Reopening plan details enhanced measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including increasing disinfection and cleaning protocols, providing free hand sanitizer stations in every building, and maintaining social distancing guidelines. Masks will be provided to every student, faculty, and staff member upon their return to campus.
In accordance with guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and working with the Niagara County Health Department, testing and contact tracing protocols will also be in place for students, faculty, and staff members. Every person coming to campus will need to go through a screening process as well as pass through a free-standing infrared temperature screening device that has been purchased to provide maximum distance when screening is being conducted.
