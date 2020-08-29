Niagara County Community College is home to one of 47 highly successful Liberty Partnerships Programs throughout New York state. Sponsored by a Department of Education Grant, the program currently serves more than 280 students in Niagara County.
The Future Leaders Liberty Partnerships Program at NCCC provides year-round college and career planning, mentoring, leadership, service learning, community engagement, wellness, and social/emotional development to students.
Despite the global pandemic, the Future Leaders Liberty Partnerships at NCCC safely hosted two virtual summer camps for 40 students. The first camp, designed for teenagers, was a collaborative effort between the Future Leaders Liberty Partnerships Program at NCCC and the University of Buffalo. Students in grades 9-12 had the opportunity to join the inaugural virtual camp, “Connect 2020: Career Readiness Speaker Series.” The camp focused on helping students develop greater knowledge career options as they prepare to enter college or the workforce. Students were captivated as they were introduced to numerous guest speakers, including a senior research scientist based in China, a retired local chief of police, and the Director of Economic Development for Erie County. Breakout sessions focused on resiliency, goals, and the effect the pandemic has on their lives. Building relationships with their peers, instructors, and presenters empowered students with both technology and leadership skills to strategically embark on their career paths.
The second camp was created for students in grades 5 through 8 and focused on strengthening literacy. Each student received a care package which included two books, planned activities, and exclusive Liberty Partnerships apparel. Students met weekly via Zoom to participate in roundtable discussions, connect with their peers, and received one-on-one conferencing with their camp facilitators.
The Future Leaders Liberty Partnerships Program at NCCC is now enrolling new students in grades 6 through 8 who reside within partner school districts of Niagara Falls, Lockport, and Niagara Wheatfield. Contact Program Director Jamie Reid at jreid@niagaracc.suny.edu or (716) 614-6891 to reserve a spot for your student. This program is free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.