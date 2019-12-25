Niagara County Community College participated in its first-ever Day of Giving earlier this month.
Thunderwolves from all over – faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends – came together Dec. 3 to raise $6,620. Their donations will go towards programs that continue to support students and further NCCC’s mission.
One of the programs include the NCCC Poetry on the Edge reading series which brings the best local and national poets to campus for readings, workshops, and classroom visits. In addition, programs such as NCCC Honors and the NCCC Student Showcase received donations to help fund yearly awards to students for their academic achievements.
Gifts both large and small poured in during this fundraising marathon and we are proud and grateful for all those who came together to make this day a success.
Although NCCC’s Day of Giving is over, the Foundation Office continues to support the mission of the College year-round.
For more information on the NCCC Foundation, please visit the website niagaracc.suny.edu/foundation/ or call 614-5910.
