The Niagara County Community College Workforce Development Department in conjunction with the NCCC Small Business Development Center will offer virtual training classes for businesses throughout Western New York to prepare for reopening.
This awareness-level training is geared for employees that will be returning to the workplace and may be responsible for the cleaning and disinfection of their workspace. The objective of this course is to raise the awareness of COVID-19 with information and simple steps that employees can take to avoid spreading the disease within the workplace or at home. It will be an interactive web-based training provides many opportunities for students to engage in informative Q&As.
“This is a great training for businesses who are unsure of the current standards and who want to be prepared with a plan for how to reopen their business”, according to Karen Kwandrans, Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs. “The instructors are all safety certified trainers and are up-to-date on regulatory changes issued by the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).”
Presentations are industry specific and the first set of courses will be focused on the manufacturing industry. The online classes for the manufacturing industry will be offered on the following days and times:
• 8 to 10:30 a.m. May 27
• 1 to 3 p.m. May 27
• 8 to 10:30 a.m. May 28
• 1 to 3:30 p.m. May 28
NCCC Workforce Development is committed to education and the advancement of our local economy. “I think it is important to keep the costs low for our area employers as they begin to reopen, so the cost of training is $40 per person for the two and half-hour class,” said Kwandrans.
Additional trainings will be announced in other areas including a training for the retail industry and the hospitality industry. For more information, please call NCCC Workforce Development at 614-6236 or visit the website www.niagaracc.suny.edu/wd/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.