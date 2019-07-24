NCCC sets active shooter response drill for Friday

SANBORN – Niagara County Community College will conduct an "active shooter response drill" on Friday at its Village of Sanborn campus.
Set up for the drill will start at 8 a.m. under the direction of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. The training exercise will begin at 10 a.m. and last about an hour, according to a statement issued by the college's press office Wednesday. A debriefing session to assess the response to the drill will be held after its conclusion.
The public is not invited to view or attend the event.
Officials will also test the school's emergency phone notification system, known as the RAVE system, in addition to the response of the NCCC Public Safety Department.
The New York State Police and the Lewiston Police Department will also collaborate in the exercise.
"This event is part of continuing training to improve safety on campus," a college spokesperson said in its statement. "Additional drills will be held in the near future to ensure a coordinated and effective response to crisis situations occurring on campus."
Barbara DeSimone, the college's director of public relations and event management, said a similar drill at the downtown City of Niagara Falls Culinary Institute is planned but not yet scheduled.
"After we see the results and after action for this drill on Friday, we will schedule a similar exercise at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute," she said.
