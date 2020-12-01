NCCC student named to SUNY student action committee

A sophomore at Niagara County Community College has been named to a student action committee established by the State University University of New York.
The college announced Monday that Collin Lacki, a sophomore at NCCC who is studying music in hopes of pursuing a career in music therapist, will serve on the SUNY Student Voices Action Committee, which was created recently to advise SUNY leadership on emerging, critical issues, and challenges facing students across the state's higher education system.
Lacki, a blind student growing up in the small Chautauqua County Village of Brocton, said as a student with a disability he knows a quality education involves receiving support through the accessibility services office on campus. Collin said he did not always have access to the resources he needed to set him up for academic success in elementary and high school and believes it's important for SUNY institutions like NCCC to do what is necessary to support students with disabilities as they pursue their degrees.
Lacki is one of 27 students statewide to participate in the committee and he intends to use his voice to ensure the topic of accessibility remains in the focus of SUNY administration. He hopes his contributions will promote positive changes that improve the educational experience for all students.
“Many younger students with disabilities are not sure if they want to continue on to higher education because of all of the barriers they encounter,” he said.
Lacki is hopeful that through relationships he has established on campus and his new appointment to the SUNY-wide committee, he can continue to make a positive impact not only for himself, but empower others as well.
His advice for others with disabilities: “Don’t be afraid to advocate for yourself. The only way you’ll get the help you need is by speaking up.”
Lacki was chosen to serve on the SUNY Student Voices Action Committee after receiving a nomination from Alissa Shugats-Cummings, director of career and transitional services at NCCC.
"I suggested Collin for a seat on the SUNY Student Voices Action Committee because during his time at NCCC I have seen him develop and demonstrate skills that make him a model not only for students with disabilities but for all SUNY students. He is a hard worker, a diligent student, a friend to all. We are proud to have him represent NCCC SUNY-wide,” Shugats-Cummings said.
The mission of NCCC's Accessibility Services office is to provide academic adjustments and appropriate support to students with disabilities in the most inclusive setting possible and to enhance student independence while promoting self-advocacy.
For more information on accessibility services at NCCC, visit: https://www.niagaracc.suny.edu/accessibility-services/ or call (716) 614-6285.
