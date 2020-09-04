SANBORN — Students and faculty at Niagara County Community College are continuing to adjust to the “new normal” of campus life in the era of COVID-19.
The fall semester started on Monday at both NCCC’s Sanborn campus and at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute in downtown Niagara Falls.
College officials noted that while COVID-19 forced a change to a fully remote format in March, the facilities’ personnel worked for months to prepare both campuses for the safe return of students. Entrances to buildings are now limited through single access points, allowing for tracking of entrants for contact tracing purposes and the completion of daily health screenings.
For new students, orientation was experienced virtually for some and for others it meant wearing masks and sitting 6 feet apart, in line with the mandates from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
In science and culinary labs, college officials said individual stations have been created using plexiglass barriers to allow for maximum safety while still allowing full access to the tools and equipment needed to effectively learn. Students inside the hallways are wearing masks and eating pre-wrapped meals in the snack bar.
College officials said Student Life is still making the most of the “new normal” and offering a full calendar of COVID-friendly socially distanced events on campus and virtual activities for the student body to enjoy.
Welcome week activities included a drive-in movie in one of the campus parking lots, and continued with online trivia, a chalk festival where students showed off their artistic abilities outdoors, and a Chicken Wing Festival where Student Life treated students to lunch outdoors.
Heather Trumble, a technical assistant in Student Life, noted the importance of these experiences in helping students feel more connected and to build lasting relationships. A “Taste of Fallfest” event is planned in the coming weeks, which is a smaller version of the typical fall activities they offer for the campus community.
“So far the students have been very positive and have been happy to see that there are options both in-person and virtually,” she said. “We still have clubs, social activities and even some community service opportunities for them at this time.”
