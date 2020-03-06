NCCC taking steps in response to virus

The president of Niagara County Community College sent a letter to students and faculty on Friday, advising them of proactive measures being taken by the college administration in response to the rapidly evolving coronavirus outbreak and urging students to review updated travel advisories before considering travel abroad.
In the letter, Murabito announced that the college has created a Coronavirus/Pandemic Response Planning Ad Hoc Committee with representatives from across all areas of the college that will be responsible for working with Niagara County health department officials, local emergency response personnel and the State University of New York higher education system.
In addition, Murabito assured students and faculty that the college has purchased additional disinfectant products to be used on all touch surfaces, including tabletops, doorknobs and bathroom fixtures. He said custodians have been instructed to focus on these areas while cleaning to help provide a germ free environment. Murabito said new freestanding dispensers of hand sanitizers have been ordered and will be allocated to various locations across campus.
Murabito stressed that, as of Friday, there have been no reports of any members of the campus or local community contracting the coronavirus disease.
"Because of the recent outbreak of a novel strain of coronavirus, Niagara County Community College is monitoring the situation carefully and is taking proactive measures to ensure the health and safety of all members of the NCCC family," Murabito wrote in his letter.
While indicating that NCCC currently does not have any NCCC students participating in any study abroad programs, Murabito noted that earlier this week SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson announced the suspension of study abroad programs in China, Italy, Japan, Iran and South Korea, all of which have been issued a Level 2 or 3 travel notice from the CDC. He also noted that SUNY has cancelled campus-sponsored travel outside of the United States to impacted countries for the spring semester.
Murabito encouraged students who are planning to travel internationally over spring recess to stay updated on the latest information on travel advisories by visiting www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html.
"Because the coronavirus situation is rapidly changing and impacting a growing number of countries, please be aware travelers may not be able to easily return to the U.S. and to campus," Murabito wrote in his letter.
Students and faculty members were encouraged to follow common-sense sanitary measures such as frequently washing their hands and were advised to contact the Wellness Center at 716-614-6275 with any additional questions.
"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and follow the guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH), Niagara County Department of Health, and the State University of New York (SUNY)," Murabito wrote. "Please know that the health and safety of our campus community remains our highest priority. We will keep you updated on any new developments."
