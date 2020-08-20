NCCC faculty union going to arbitration over layoffs

NIAGARA FALLS — Four full-time employees of Niagara County Community College have lost their jobs, effective immediately, after state Supreme Court Justice Frank Caruso ruled Thursday against the Faculty Association's request for an injunction to stop the layoffs.
The affected positions are an information technology employee and three teacher technical assistants, one each in the college's biology and chemistry departments and another in the theater department.
“It's really depressing, not only for the four people, but academically for NCCC. This will impact the overall culture of the college,” Faculty Association President David Nemi said.
“The biology technical assistants and chemistry technical assistants set up the labs for the teachers and the theater technical assistant sets up for anything that would happen at the theater, like a play or the county wishing to use it for a DWI seminar, public speakers, so I don't know who will be doing that job," Nemi said. "The IT employee was the one who went into all the classrooms making sure that everything was working all right. It's very disappointing.”
The Faculty Association has filed a grievance and the matter will go to arbitration, Nemi said, adding that the process could take almost a year, due to everything being slowed down by the pandemic.
“A good thing that came out of the judge's ruling today was that the college went on record stating that if we win in arbitration and the arbitrator rules the college has to reinstate the four positions, then the four laid off will get full back pay,” Nemi said.
The college, anticipating a 15% decrease in enrollment and a 20% cut in state aid in the 2020-2021 fiscal year, originally announced earlier this year that it would lay off 13 instructors and 18 non-teaching staff. Early retirements reduced the potential number of layoffs from 18 to eventually four.
NCCC and Canisius College are among local colleges that have laid off employees ahead of the fall semester. Facing a projected $20 million deficit, Canisius College laid off 25 instructors and nearly three times that many non-teaching staff.
