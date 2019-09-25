Three members of the Niagara County Community College Board of Trustees were recently honored by the New York Community College Trustees organization.
Chairman William L. Ross, Vice Chairperson Gina I. Virtuoso and Secretary Bonnie R. Sloma all received awards at the 65th annual conference in Saratoga on Sept. 21.
The organization is a voluntary non-profit consortium of community college trustees, governing 30 community colleges in the State University of New York (SUNY) system.
Ross is a lifelong resident of Niagara County, and has served in various leadership roles in the community for nearly five decades. He is a retired teacher, coach and administrator who served the Niagara-Wheatfield School District for 47 years. He has served as an elected local government official and served as chairman of the Niagara County Legislature for 12 terms or a total of 30 years in local government. Ross is also a member and past president of the Lions Club (46 years) and the Rotary Club (28 years). His is also a member of the Niagara Military Affairs Council (24 years), a current member of the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency as well as past president of St. Mary’s Board of Associates, Leadership Niagara and state president of the New York Association of athletic Administrators. Ross has active duty and active reserves military service totaling 28 years, retiring as a Lt. Colonel.
Both Virtuoso and Sloma received the Marvin A. Rapp Award for Distinguished Trustee Service. Virtuoso has served on the board since 2009, leading the NCCC Middle States Accreditation Committee, and serving as co-chairperson of the Presidential Search Committee. Virtuoso has been a strong advocate for capital projects at NCCC, including the opening of the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute in 2012, and the Learning Commons in 2018. Sloma has served on the board since 2008, devoting her time to the Board of Trustees Fiscal and Personnel Committees as a member and chairperson, and currently serves as co-chairperson of the Presidential Search Committee. She attended the Association of Community College Trustees Conference on behalf of NCCC in 2018, giving her the experience and tools necessary to lead the search for the next president of the college.
The Niagara County Legislature appointed Ross to the Board of Trustees through 2026, and Sloma through 2022. Virtuoso’s appointment to the board of trustees was granted by Governor Andrew Cuomo and will run through 2023. All three will continue in their commitments to serve on the NCCC Presidential Search Committee, with a new president expected to start early in 2020.
During its regular monthly board meeting on Sept. 17, the NCCC board reappointed Ross as board chairperson in a unanimous vote.
As board chairman, Ross will continue to lead the presidential search committee in a national search to select the best candidate to meet the needs of NCCC using the resources available at SUNY.
The other trustees elected to office for 2019- 2020 term were Jason Cafarella, vice chairperson, Bonnie Sloma, secretary and Gina Virtuoso, financial secretary.
